FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-China Biologic posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $1.38
Sections
Featured
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New York attack suspect charged in federal court
New York attack suspect charged in federal court
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 9:41 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-China Biologic posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $1.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc

* China Biologic reports unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.38

* Q3 earnings per share $1.11

* Q3 sales rose 15.1 percent to $99.6 million

* China Biologic Products Holdings Inc - ‍reiterates full year non-GAAP adjusted net income forecast​

* China Biologic Products Holdings - ‍adjusting FY 2017 forecast of total sales growth to 9 pct-10 pct in RMB terms compared to previous estimates of 13 pct-15 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.