BRIEF-China Biologic Q2 earnings per share $1.09

Aug 2 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc

* China Biologic reports financial results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.35

* Q2 earnings per share $1.09

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 13 to 15 percent

* Q2 sales fell 2.3 percent to $89.3 million

* China biologic products holdings inc - reiterates its full year 2017 financial forecast of total sales growth of 13% to 15% in RMB terms

* China Biologic Products Holdings Inc - reiterates FY17 financial forecast non-gaap adjusted net income growth of 18% to 20% in RMB terms over FY16