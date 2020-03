BRIEF-China Biologic Reports Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2019

March 12 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc :

* CHINA BIOLOGIC REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* CHINA BIOLOGIC - IN 2020, EXPECT TO FACE DISRUPTIONS TO OPERATIONS AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* CHINA BIOLOGIC - COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS IMPACTED VARIOUS ASPECTS OF CBPO’S OPERATIONS

