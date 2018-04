BRIEF-China Biologic Says Excluding Financial Results Of Tianxinfu, Q1 Sales To Grow About 2% In RMB

April 24 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc :

* CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS - EXCLUDING FINANCIAL RESULTS OF TIANXINFU, TOTAL SALES IN Q1 OF 2018 EXPECTED TO GROW ABOUT 2% IN RMB TERMS

* CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS - INCLUDING TIANXINFU’S CONTRIBUTION, TOTAL SALES FOR Q1 2018 IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 13% IN RMB TERMS

* CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS- EXCLUDING TIANXINFU RESULTS, Q1 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME EXPECTED TO DECLINE 12-14% Y-O-Y IN RMB TERMS

* CHINA BIOLOGIC - INCLUDING TIANXINFU’S CONTRIBUTION, NON-GAAP ADJUSTED. NET INCOME FOR Q1 2018 IS EXPECTED TO GROW 1% TO 3% YEAR OVER YEAR IN RMB TERMS

* CHINA BIOLOGIC - ONGOING REFORM HEADWINDS INITIATED IN 2017 IN CHINA’S HEALTHCARE MARKET FURTHER NEGATIVELY IMPACTED Q1 SALES REVENUE, PROFIT GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: