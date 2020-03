March 16 (Reuters) - China Biotech Services Holdings Ltd :

* INDIRECT UNIT PHC MEDICAL DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE LTD GRANTED LETTER OF AUTHORISATION BY INNOVITA

* UNIT TO IMPORT, SELL, COMMERCIALISE INNOVITA’S 2019-NCOV AB TEST IN HK, MACAU, JAPAN, US, CANADA, EU, SE ASIA, AUSTRALIA

* LETTER OF AUTHORISATION VALID FOR 6 MONTHS UNTIL SEPT 10, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: