May 4 (Reuters) - China Biotech Services Holdings Ltd :

* FOR THREE MONTHS, EXPECTED TO RECORD A NET LOSS OF NOT LESS THAN HK$24 MILLION

* EXPECTED INCREASE Q1 NET LOSS DUE TO DROP IN REVENUE FROM MEDICAL LABORATORY TESTING & HEALTH CHECK SERVICES SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)