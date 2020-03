March 31 (Reuters) - China Bright Culture Group:

* REVENUE FOR YEAR ABOUT RMB475.6 MILLION, UP 68.1%

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MAY IMPACT GROUP’S OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION

* DOES NOT HAVE ANY PIPELINE PROGRAMS FOR 2020 SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE PRODUCTION UNTIL LATE MARCH OF 2020