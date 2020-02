Feb 25 (Reuters) - China Chengtong Development Group Ltd :

* FY TURNOVER HK$1.11 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.02 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$47.5 MILLION VERSUS HK$113.4 MILLION

* POSTPONED PRODUCTION RESUMPTION DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, & RELATED EPIDEMIC CONTROL HAVE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BUSINESS

* TAKING PROACTIVE MEASURES & MAKING ACTIVE RESPONSES IN EFFORT TO MINIMISE LOSSES CAUSED BY EPIDEMIC