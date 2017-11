Nov 24 (Reuters) - China Child Care Corporation Ltd :

* ‍Elegant Empire and Avis Glory entered into jv agreement in relation to formation of jv co​

* ‍JV co to be owned 50 pct by Elegant Empire​

* ‍Initial capital to be contributed to JV co by Elegant Empire and Avis Glory shall not be more than HK$40 million​