BRIEF-China Cinda Asset Management Posts FY Profit Attributable Of RMB13,052.9 Million

March 31 (Reuters) - China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB13,052.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB12,036.1 MILLION

* FY INTEREST INCOME RMB 25,401.6 MILLION VERSUS RMB 25,005.7 MILLION

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC LIKELY HAS IMPACTED QUALITY OR YIELDS OF ASSETS OF GROUP TO A CERTAIN EXTENT

* FY TOTAL INCOME RMB 96,146.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB 98,103.4 MILLION

* PROPOSED TO DISTRIBUTE CASH DIVIDEND FOR ORDINARY SHARES OF RMB1.026 PER 10 SHARES FOR 2019 Source text: bit.ly/39xSDYv Further company coverage: