Jan 23 (Reuters) - China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd :

* ‍PROPOSES TO ISSUE FINANCIAL BONDS OF RMB15 BILLION IN NATIONAL INTERBANK BOND MARKET IN CHINA IN NEAR FUTURE​

* RECEIVED DECISION ON ADMINISTRATIVE LICENSING PERMISSION OF PEOPLE‘S BANK OF CHINA

* CO APPROVED TO PUBLICLY ISSUE FINANCIAL BONDS WITH AMOUNT UP TO RMB26 BILLION IN NATIONAL INTERBANK BOND MARKET IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)