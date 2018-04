April 26 (Reuters) - China Citic Bank Corp Ltd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS RMB12.17 BILLION VERSUS RMB11.39 BILLION

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME RECORDED RMB24.211 BILLION, DOWN 3.57%

* CORE TIER-ONE CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO AS AT 31 MARCH 2018 8.58 PERCENT VERSUS 8.49 PERCENT AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017