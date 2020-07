July 7 (Reuters) - China Cloud Copper Co Ltd:

* BOARD RESOLVED THAT IT NO LONGER HAS CONTROL OVER UNITS SHENZHEN HANHONG SCM & SHENZHEN SUNNYWAY INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO

* RESULTS OF SAID UNITS WILL BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2019

* LOOKING FOR BUYER ENGAGED IN DISTRESSED DEBT ASSETS MANAGEMENT TO DISPOSE OF STAKES IN DECONSOLIDATED UNITS