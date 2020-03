March 23 (Reuters) - China Conch Venture Holdings Ltd :

* PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF A FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF HK$0.65 PER SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB7 BILLION VERSUS RMB5.95 BILLION

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC HAS IMPACTS ON GROUP’S PROJECT OPERATIONS & ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION ON DIFFERENT EXTENT

* FY REVENUE RMB5,120.28 MLN, UP 77.2%