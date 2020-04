BRIEF-China Construction Bank Corp Posts Qtrly Net Interest Income Of RMB133,499 Mln

April 28 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp 0939.HK :

* AS AT 31 MARCH 2020, NON-PERFORMING LOAN RATIO WAS 1.42%, STAYING FLAT COMPARED TO END OF LAST YEAR

* QTRLY OPERATING INCOME RMB186,405 MILLION VERSUS RMB178,825 MILLION

* AS AT MARCH-END, GROUP’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 13.75%

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB80,855 MILLION VERSUS RMB76,916 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS RMB133,499 MILLION, UP 6.74%

* QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 2.19%

* OPTIMISED PRICING POLICIES FOR LOANS, REDUCED FINANCING COSTS FOR ENTERPRISESDUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC