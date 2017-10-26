FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Construction Bank posts financial results for Q3, Jan-Sept
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 26, 2017 / 11:16 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-China Construction Bank posts financial results for Q3, Jan-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp

* Says 9-month net profit at 201.24 billion yuan ($30.34 billion)

* Says Q3 net profit at 62.9 billion yuan

* Says NPL ratio at 1.50 percent at end-Sept versus 1.51 percent at end-June

* Says net interest margin at 2.16 percent at end-Sept versus 2.14 percent at end-June

* Says common equity tier 1 ratio at 12.84 percent at end-Sept versus 12.68 percent at end-June

Source text in English: bit.ly/2iz7Cwj

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6325 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
