April 26 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp :

* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT AT 73.82 BILLION YUAN ($11.67 billion)

* SAYS NPL RATIO AT 1.49 PERCENT AT END-MARCH VERSUS 1.49 PERCENT AT END-DEC

* SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN AT 2.35 PERCENT AT END-MARCH VERSUS 2.21 PERCENT AT END-DEC