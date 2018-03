March 28 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp said in a statement on Wednesday:

* CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK SAYS SIGNED 589.7 BILLION YUAN ($93.79 billion) IN DEBT-FOR-EQUITY SWAPS BY END-2017

* CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK SAYS 100.8 BILLION YUAN WORTH OF SIGNED DEBT-FOR-EQUITY SWAPS HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED SO FAR Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2875 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Se Young Lee)