June 21 (Reuters) - China Cord Blood Corp-

* China Cord Blood Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share rmb 0.45

* Q4 revenue rose 28.8 percent to rmb 202 million

* China Cord Blood Corp - 20,566 new subscriber sign-ups were recorded during q4, representing 42.1% year-over-year growth