May 15 (Reuters) - China Creative Digital Entertainment Ltd :

* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$54.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS HK$1.39 BILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$40.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$13.2 MILLION

* CHINA CREATIVE DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT SEES OVERALL BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT BECOMING MORE CHALLENGING IN FORTHCOMING YEAR