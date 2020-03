March 30 (Reuters) - China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB936.44 MILLION, DOWN 22.56%

* FY REVENUE RMB8,324.78 MILLION, UP 0.06%

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.03 PER ORDINARY SHARE IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL

* COVID-19 HAS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: