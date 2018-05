May 2 (Reuters) - China Demeter Financial Investments Ltd :

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL DECREASE IN LOSS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

* EXPECTED DECREASE IN QTRLY LOSS IS ESTIMATED TO BE HK$1.0 MILLION OR APPROXIMATELY 60%

* EXPECTED DECREASE IN LOSS DUE TO EXCHANGE GAIN ON TRANSLATION FOREIGN OPERATIONS OF HK$0.3 MILLION DURING 2017 Q1