March 23 (Reuters) - China Demeter Financial Investments Ltd :

* LOSS FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$104.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$40.5 MILLION

* FY TOTAL REVENUE HK$112.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$73.4 MILLION

* 25% CHILDREN DROPPED OUT OF CLASSES UNDER GROUP’S PROVISION OF CHILDREN EDUCATION SERVICES BUSINESS

* OPERATIONS OF GROUP'S FEEDSTOCK PRODUCTS BUSINESS HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED IN FEBRUARY 2020