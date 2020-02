Feb 21 (Reuters) - China Demeter Financial Investments Ltd :

* BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* OPERATIONS OF GROUP'S FEEDSTOCK PRODUCTS BUSINESS HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED IN FEBRUARY 2020

* BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS