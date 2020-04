April 16 (Reuters) - China Demeter Financial Investments Ltd :

* CHINA DEMETER FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS LTD- EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH

* CHINA DEMETER FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS- EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN LOSS IN GROUP'S FOOD AND BEVERAGE BUSINESS SEGMENT FOR QUARTER