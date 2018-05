May 4 (Reuters) - China Demeter Financial Investments Ltd :

* CO TO PLACE UP TO 184.5 MILLION PLACING SHARES AT A PRICE OF HK$0.10 PER PLACING SHARE

* NET PROCEEDS OF HK$17.6 MILLION WILL BE USED TO INVEST IN NEW PROJECTS INCLUDING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE DISTRIBUTION