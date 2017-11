Nov 28 (Reuters) - China Development Bank :

* SAYS SAYS CONFIRMS IT HAS FILED INSOLVENCY CASE AGAINST INDIA‘S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS

* SAYS IT HAS SENT THE NOTICE TO RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS

* SAYS A LARGE AMOUNT OF CDB LOAN PRINCIPAL AND INTERESTS TO RELIANCE ARE OVERDUE

* SAYS WILL WORK WITH RELEVANT PARTIES TO WORK ON RESTRUCTURING VIA LEGAL PROCESS

* SAYS THE CASE WAS FILED WITH INDIA‘S NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL (NCLT) ON NOV 24 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)