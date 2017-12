Dec 17 (Reuters) - China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:

* ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS FOR SALE AND LEASEBACK OF TWO VESSELS

* UNITS CDBL OCEAN AND CDBL PLANET TO BUY TWO VESSELS FOR $363.8 MILLION

* UNITS CDBL OCEAN AND CDBL PLANET TO BUY TWO VESSELS FOR $363.8 MILLION

* UNITS TO LEASE BACK TWO VESSELS TO SELLERS FOR TOTAL LEASE PRINCIPAL OF $363.8 MILLION