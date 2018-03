March 27 (Reuters) - China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE RMB11.80 BILLION VERSUS RMB10.82 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB2.13 BILLION VERSUS RMB 1.56 BLN‍​

* ‍APPOINTS PENG ZHONG AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* BOARD RECOMMENDED TO DISTRIBUTE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.7585 PER 10 ORDINARY SHARES