Nov 30 (Reuters) - China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:

* ‍CDBALF TO PURCHASE 1 NEW A320NEO AIRCRAFT FROM SAS GROUP​ AND LEASE AIRCRAFT BACK TO LESSEE UPON DELIVERY

* ‍AGGREGATE LIST PRICE OF AIRCRAFT IS APPROXIMATELY US$650.4 MILLION​

* CDBALF ALSO INTENDS TO ENTER PURCHASE & LEASE BACK AGREEMENTS WITH SAS GROUP​ FOR 2 ADDITIONAL A320NEO AIRCRAFT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: