Oct 6 (Reuters) - China Digital Culture Group Ltd

* Announces ‍transaction in relation to acquisition of 100 pct issued share capital of Players Limited​

* ‍Purchaser Summer Eagle Ltd entered into sale and purchase agreement with vendor Yi Yongdong​

* ‍Consideration for acquisition is HK$46.4 million