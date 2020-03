March 26 (Reuters) - China Dili Group:

* CHINA DILI GROUP - CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MAY IMPACT GROUP’S OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION

* CHINA DILI GROUP - FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB557.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB360.9 MILLION

* CHINA DILI GROUP- FY REVENUE RMB1.42 BILLION VERSUS RMB1.13 BILLION

* CHINA DILI GROUP - OUTBREAK MAY CAUSE FLUCTUATION OF COMMISSION INCOME AND OPERATING LEASE INCOME FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020