April 24 (Reuters) - China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd:

* IN Q1, GROUP’S TOTAL SALES VOLUME OF PRODUCTS 8.14 MILLION UNITS, DOWN 32.6 PERCENT

* QTRLY GROUP'S TOTAL REVENUE RMB572 MILLION, DOWN 29.6% YEAR-ON-YEAR