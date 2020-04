April 22 (Reuters) - China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd:

* Q1 SALES VOLUME OF GROUP DROPPED BY 20.5% TO 20.3 MILLION UNITS

* MOBILE DEVICE INDUSTRY FACTORIES CHANGING PRODUCTION, OPERATIONS MAY IMPACT PRODUCTION, OPERATION OF GROUP IN H1

* QTRLY REVENUE DROPPED 61.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO RMB768 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: