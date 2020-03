BRIEF-China Distance Education Says Q1 Revenue Rose 20.6% To $51.4 Million

March 17 (Reuters) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd :

* CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2020

* SEES Q2 2020 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 TO 13 PERCENT

* DECLARES A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.145 PER ORDINARY SHARE OR $0.58 PER ADS

* FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2020, EXPECTS TO GENERATE TOTAL NET REVENUE IN RANGE OF $41.9 MILLION TO $43.8 MILLION

* FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020, EXPECTS TO GENERATE TOTAL NET REVENUES IN RANGE OF $239.4 MILLION TO $250.0 MILLION

* CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION - DUE TO RESPONSE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK, ENROLLMENTS IN ONLINE EXAM PREPARATION COURSES INCREASED DRAMATICALLY SINCE JAN. END

* CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION - GUIDANCE REFLECTS CO'S CURRENT & PRELIMINARY VIEW, IN CONSIDERATION OF UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK