June 17 (Reuters) - China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd :

* FY SALES RMB1,841 MILLION VERSUS RMB1,635 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 366 MILLION VERSUS RMB 429 MILLION

* H1 OF FY 2020/2021 EXPECTED TO BE AFFECTED BY GLOBAL OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND & FINAL SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.91 CENTS & RMB1.84 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE