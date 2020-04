BRIEF-China Dongxiang (Group) Says Q4 Retail Performance Of Kappa Stores For Overall Platform Registered High-Twenties Decrease Year-On-Year

April 17 (Reuters) - China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd :

* Q4 RETAIL PERFORMANCE OF KAPPA STORES FOR OVERALL PLATFORM REGISTERED HIGH-TWENTIES DECREASE ON A YEAR-ON-YEAR BASIS

* FOR Q4, IN RESPECT OF KAPPA STORES SAME STORE SALES FOR OVERALL PLATFORM REGISTERED MID-TO-LOW SINGLE-DIGIT DECREASE

* SAME-STORE SALES FOR OVERALL PLATFORM FOR 12 MONTHS OF FY2019/20 RECORDED MID-TO-LOW SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH ON A YOY BASIS

* FOR Q4 NUMBER OF KAPPA-BRANDED STORES OF GROUP WAS 1,129 WHICH WAS NET DECREASE OF 80

* AS AT APRIL 17, IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON ORDINARY OPERATION OF KAPPA BUSINESS OF GROUP HAVE BEEN TEMPORARY AND LIMITED

* FOR PERIOD FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO 31 MARCH, 98% OF TOTAL. KAPPA-BRANDED STORES OF GROUP RESUMED OPERATIONS