March 30 (Reuters) - China East Education Holdings Ltd :

* CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD- FY NET PROFIT RMB848 MILLION VERSUS RMB515 MILLION

* CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD- FY REVENUE RMB3,905 MILLION VERSUS RMB3,265 MILLION

* CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD- PHYSICAL CLASSES OF CO'S SCHOOLS IN MAINLAND CHINA ARE YET TO BE FULLY RESUMED IN A NORMAL WAY