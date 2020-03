BRIEF-China Eastern Airlines' 2019 Net Profit Up, Sees Impacts From Coronavirus Epidemic

March 31 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd :

* SAYS 2019 NET PROFIT UP 17.9% Y/Y

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE DEBT FINANCING INSTRUMENTS WITH OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS UP TO 120 BILLION YUAN ($16.90 billion)

* SAYS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS BROUGHT UNCERTAINTIES AND MAY POSTPONE TRAVELLING NEEDS

* SAYS THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MAY TRIGGER GLOBAL AIRLINE SECTOR TO CHANGE

* SAYS VIRUS IS MAJOR UNCERTAINTY TO THE COMPANY AND ENTIRE SECTOR, IT IS UNABLE TO ESTIMATE THE IMPACT OF FULL YEAR PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2USmEwz ; bit.ly/3452Dar Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)