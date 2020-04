BRIEF-China Eastern Airlines Sees Significant Losses In Q1 2020

April 17 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd :

* MARCH PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR DECREASED BY 27.01 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 55.78%

* FREIGHT LOAD VOLUME IN MARCH 2020 DECREASED BY 53.56% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* MARCH PASSENGER TRANSPORTATION CAPACITY DECREASED BY 69.00% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC VOLUME DECREASED BY 79.11% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* EXPECTED TO SUFFER SIGNIFICANT LOSSES IN Q1 OF 2020

* OVERALL BUSINESS OPERATIONS ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* IN MARCH CO RECORDED ONE RETIREMENT OF B737-800 AIRCRAFT, & NO INTRODUCTION OF NEW AIRCRAFT

