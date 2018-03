March 9 (Reuters) - China Eco-Farming Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF PREVIOUS PLACING AGREEMENT AND PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

* ‍CO TO PLACE UP TO 1.2 BILLION PLACING SHARES AT PLACING PRICE OF HK$0.083 PER PLACING SHARE​

* EXPECTS ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING WILL BE ABOUT HK$96.9 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: