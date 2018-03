March 26 (Reuters) - China Electronics Huada Technology Company Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$220.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$1.06 BILLION

* ‍BOARD RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF HK3.0 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR​

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$1.45 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.36 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: