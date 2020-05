BRIEF-China Electronics Optics Valley Union Says Xie Qinghua Appointed As Executive Director And A Co-Chairman

May 8 (Reuters) - China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd:

* CHINA ELECTRONICS OPTICS VALLEY UNION HOLDING CO LTD - XIE QINGHUA HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A CO-CHAIRMAN

* CHINA ELECTRONICS OPTICS VALLEY UNION HOLDING CO LTD - HUANG LIPING RE-DESIGNATED FROM CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY TO A CO- CHAIRMAN

* CHINA ELECTRONICS OPTICS VALLEY UNION- HUANG LIPING CONTINUES TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PRESIDENT