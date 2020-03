March 10 (Reuters) - China Energy Development Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTED A LOSS FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 VERSUS PROFIT

* EXPECTED LOSS DUE TO NON-RECURRENCE OF ONE-OFF REVENUE RECOGNITION IN FY2018

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS IS MINIMAL

* EXPECTED OVER 65% DECREASE IN REVENUE IN FY2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: