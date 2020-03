March 31 (Reuters) - China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd :

* RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.0306 PER SHARE (TAX INCLUSIVE)

* FY REVENUE RMB247,291 MILLION, UP 10.38%

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MAY IMPACT GROUP’S OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAY RESULT IN DECREASE IN REVENUE & GROSS PROFITS OF GROUP'S BUSINESSES