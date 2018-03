BRIEF-China Energy Reserve And Chemicals Group Is Working With FortisBC To Export Canadian LNG

March 29 (Reuters) - FortisBC Energy Inc:

* FORTISBC ENERGY INC - CHINA ENERGY RESERVE AND CHEMICALS GROUP IS WORKING WITH FORTISBC TO EXPORT CANADIAN LNG

* FORTIS BC ENERGY INC - TWENTY LNG CONTAINERS ARE CURRENTLY BEING FILLED FOR CERCG AT FORTISBC’S TILBURY FACILITY AND WILL SET SAIL FOR CHINA SHORTLY

* FORTISBC ENERGY INC - “MORE LNG SHIPMENTS ARE BEING PLANNED THROUGHOUT 2018”

* FORTISBC ENERGY INC - FORTISBC IS FUELLING THE SHIPMENTS FROM ITS TILBURY & MOUNT HAYES LNG STORAGE FACILITIES

* FORTISBC- EXPANSION OF TILBURY STORAGE & LIQUEFACTION CAPACITY SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE,BASED ON CURRENT SCHEDULE,TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL LATER THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: