April 27 (Reuters) - China Everbright Bank Co Ltd :

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME RMB12,616 MILLION VERSUS RMB15,203 MILLION

* Q1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF BANK RMB9,051 MILLION VERSUS RMB8,579 MILLION

* AS AT MARCH 31, 2018, NON-PERFORMING LOAN RATIO WAS 1.59%

* AT QUARTER-END, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 13.32 PERCENT VERSUS 13.49 PERCENT AT END OF DEC