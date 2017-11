Nov 28 (Reuters) - China Everbright Ltd:

* EVERBRIGHT PRAMERICA TO ACQUIRE, TRUST BENEFICIAL RIGHTS IN SUM OF RMB46.6 MILLION AT A CONSIDERATION OF RMB59 MILLION​

* ‍ESTIMATED GAIN OF ABOUT HK$6.4 MILLION FROM TRANSFER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)