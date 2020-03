March 19 (Reuters) - China Everbright Ltd:

* FY TURNOVER FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$12.62 BILLION VERSUS HK$9.21 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$2.24 BILLION VERSUS HK$3.10 BILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.23 PER SHARE

* IF COVID-19 OUTBREAK REMAINS PROTRACTED, MAY NEGATIVELY IMPACT GROUP'S PERFORMANCE