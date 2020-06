June 29 (Reuters) - China Everbright Water Ltd:

* CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER- REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT ON ISSUANCE BY UNIT OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS IN PRC

* CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER- ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES WILL BE LISTED FOR TRADING ON SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE WITH EFFECT FROM 30 JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: